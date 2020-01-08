Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Tehran's missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were "a slap on the face" for the U.S., while Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that if the U.S takes any further action Iran will respond in a "very harsh way, but proportionally."