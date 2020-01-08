Global  

Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader

Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader

Missile strike a 'slap on the face' for U.S. - supreme leader

Iran&apos;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Tehran&apos;s missile attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq were &quot;a slap on the face&quot; for the U.S., while Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that if the U.S takes any further action Iran will respond in a &quot;very harsh way, but proportionally.&quot;
