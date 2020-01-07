Global  

'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45

'Ugly Betty' Creator Silvio Horta Dead at 45.

According to Variety, Horta's body was found dead in a Miami motel room from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, Jan.

8.

'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera took to Instagram confirming news of Horta's death.

I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death.

His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light.

I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply, America Ferrera, via Instagram.

'Ugly Betty,' adapted from the Colombian telenovela 'Yo soy Betty, la fea,' ran for four seasons on ABC.

The series won two Golden Globes, one for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy or musical.

Most recently, Horta hada project with Mary J.

Blige in development at Fox in 2018
