Fans are celebrating the late David Bowie today on what would be his 73rd birthday

Fans are celebrating the late David Bowie today on what would be his 73rd birthdayFans celebrate David Bowie on his birthday.
Remembering David Bowie [Video]Remembering David Bowie

Remembering David Bowie. David Robert Jones was born on January 8, 1947 and passed on January 10, 2016. Here are five facts to celebrate the singer's life. 1. He changed his name to David Bowie..

David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP [Video]David Bowie's birthday is being celebrated with a new rare EP

A new David Bowie EP called 'David Bowie Is It Any Wonder?' is set to be released for streaming, kicking off with an acoustic version of 'The Man Who Sold The World'.

