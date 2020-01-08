Global  

'War is never the answer to saving more lives': Omar

Democratic Rep.

Ilhan Omar, a Muslim member of Congress, cautioned against war in the aftermath of the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander saying 'sending teenagers to die or return with life-long wounds seen or unseen is not what it is to carry out our oath."
Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.

Democratic critics of the Republican president have said Trump was reckless in authorizing the strike, and some said his comments about targeting cultural sites amounted to threats to commit war crimes.

Many asked why Soleimani, long seen as a threat by U.S. authorities, had to be killed now.

Republicans in Congress have generally backed Trump's move.




