Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft

US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft

US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft.

The warning has been issued following a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they have been drafted.

The texts instruct recipients to report to the nearest Army recruiting branch "for immediate departure to Iran.”.

Some have reported being contacted multiple times and being told they will "be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply.".

The hoax comes as tensions rise between the U.S. and Tehran as a result of the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Army security officials are investigating the source, though no leads have been discovered
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Recruiters On Draft Alert Texts: Don't Worry, They're Fake [Video]U.S. Recruiters On Draft Alert Texts: Don't Worry, They're Fake

The U.S. Army is responding to a number of fraudulent text messages sent out across the country erroneously alerting people they had been drafted for military service. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

U.S. Army Warns Public To Ignore Fake Military Draft Notices Via Text Message [Video]U.S. Army Warns Public To Ignore Fake Military Draft Notices Via Text Message

The U.S. Army is warning the public about fraudulent text messages alerting individuals that they have been selected for a military draft. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.