US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft

US Army Warns of Fraudulent Military Draft.

The warning has been issued following a wave of fake text messages telling Americans they have been drafted.

The texts instruct recipients to report to the nearest Army recruiting branch "for immediate departure to Iran.”.

Some have reported being contacted multiple times and being told they will "be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply.".

The hoax comes as tensions rise between the U.S. and Tehran as a result of the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Army security officials are investigating the source, though no leads have been discovered