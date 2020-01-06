Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

.

Along with being first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will also be making their Grammy stage debuts on Jan.

26.

Eilish is nominated for a number of awards at the 2020 Grammys, including album of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album.

Lizzo has a total of eight nominations for the night, making her the most-nominated artist of the year.

She is in the running for categories such as best new artist, album of the year and record of the year.

.

Four-time Grammy winners Aerosmith will also take to the stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

.

Their performance will mark nearly 30 years since they first debuted at the Grammys in 1991.

.

Additionally, star couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform together.

Shelton is currently nominated for best country solo performance for his song, “God’s Country.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Perform on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Recording Academy® has confirmed its first slate of...
Business Wire - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comSeattle TimesBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani & More Set to Perform at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News [Video]Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani & More Set to Perform at 2020 Grammys | Billboard News

The Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:05Published

Grammy-Nominated East Bay Children's Music Group Wants To Inspire Generations [Video]Grammy-Nominated East Bay Children's Music Group Wants To Inspire Generations

A group in the East Bay that produces music for and by children has been nominated for a Grammy Award for the second straight year, but the young musicians have a larger goal in mind: they want to..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.