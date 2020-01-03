Global  

Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire Relief

Top Tennis Stars Commit To Australia Benefit Match To Fund Fire ReliefAll of the funds raised will benefit relief of Australia's bush crisis.
Serena Williams and Roger Federer to play in Australian bushfire charity match

Some of the world's top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer, are...
Mashable - Published

Australian bushfires: Tennis stars set for Australian Open fundraiser

Tennis Australia says "many of the world's best players" will take part in an exhibition match in...
BBC Sport - Published


