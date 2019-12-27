Global  

American Airlines Reaches Settlement With Boeing Over 737 Max

American Airlines Reaches Settlement With Boeing Over 737 Max

American Airlines Reaches Settlement With Boeing Over 737 Max

The airline reached an agreement with Boeing on compensation for financial damages incurred from the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max jet in 2019.
Recent related news from verified sources

American Airlines reaches settlement with Boeing for 737 MAX compensation in 2019

American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it had reached a confidential agreement with Boeing Co to...
Reuters - Published

American Airlines, Aeromexico reach compensation deals with Boeing over MAX crisis

American Airlines Group Inc , the largest U.S. airline, on Monday became the latest carrier to reach...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet [Video]Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s [Video]AA back to squeezing in tighter seats on Boeing 737s

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — American Airlines is back to retrofitting their fleet of Boeing 737-800 planes with a newer, tighter, and much less comfy interior. According to View From the Wing, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:15Published

