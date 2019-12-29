|
The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38
|
The Duchess of Cambridge turns 38
As the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 38th birthday on January 9, we look back of her previous year and the highlights of her royal duties.
Kate toured Pakistan with William, became patron of the Royal Photographic Society and conducted a royal visit with the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.
