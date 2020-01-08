Global  

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board in a crash that intelligence sources said was likely caused by a technical malfunction.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
