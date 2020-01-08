Technical problems behind deadly plane crash in Iran: security sources

KNBN-TV Rapid City A Ukrainian airliner fell to earth in a fireball shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 p… https://t.co/lFUXyNgfo1 10 minutes ago

GRANNIES VERSUS ANIMAL ABUSERS RT @gpovanman: So for all those in the West that want to point the finger at Teheran, even US security experts think the aircraft had a tec… 41 minutes ago

Cibing yg ikin Biribih jd Kidik RT @breakingavnews: Five security sources - three Americans, one European and one Canadian - tell Reuters the initial assessment of Western… 42 minutes ago

Daly de Gagné RT @reutersLjungg: "Five security sources - three Americans, one European and one Canadian - told Reuters the initial assessment of Western… 1 hour ago

wonderinwoman RT @StormyVNV: Technical problems behind deadly crash of Boeing jet in Iran:... https://t.co/gG6FOhu8Du 1 hour ago

Nickie with an 'e' RT @markusoff: 5 security sources - three U.S., one European and one Canadian - tell Reuters initial intelligence is that plane suffered "… 2 hours ago