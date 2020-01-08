Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake 54 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:36s - Published Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week. 0

JULIA McFARLAND, ABC NEWS.





