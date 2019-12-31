Insiders Say Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Be Headed To LA
Insiders Say Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Could Be Headed To LA
There is word that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be moving to Southern California.
