Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamanaraman

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh on meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

arun_jmc

arun singh RT @ABVPVoice: Undeclared emergency in JNU by communist goons! National General Secretary @nidhitripathi92 speaks about the brutal attack… 3 days ago

ankurjain200607

अंकुर वीर सावरकर RT @PTI_News: People support #CAA, protests will fail: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh 6 days ago

PTI_News

Press Trust of India People support #CAA, protests will fail: BJP national general secretary Arun Singh 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Further footage of Yom river in Thailand devastated by drought [Video]Further footage of Yom river in Thailand devastated by drought

Footage shows how rivers are drying up across Thailand amid a severe drought that has lead to the country's prime minister warning people to shower less. Rivers that were once gushing with fresh..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:20Published

Rivers across Thailand dry up as PM urges people to 'shower less' to fight severe drought [Video]Rivers across Thailand dry up as PM urges people to 'shower less' to fight severe drought

Footage shows how rivers are drying up across Thailand amid a severe drought that has lead to the country's prime minister warning people to shower less. Rivers that were once gushing with fresh..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.