Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement

Mehgan and Harry are stepping back from their royal duties.

The Royal family and Royal family insiders are hurt and disappointed.

Harry and Meghan's announcement was made on social media on Wednesday evening.

It took taken Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, his father, by surprise.

Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity.

They will be continuing some royal duties.