Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement

Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement

Royal Family Hurt By Meghan And Harry's Announcement

Mehgan and Harry are stepping back from their royal duties.

The Royal family and Royal family insiders are hurt and disappointed.

Harry and Meghan's announcement was made on social media on Wednesday evening.

It took taken Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, and Prince Charles, his father, by surprise.

Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity.

They will be continuing some royal duties.
Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan and Harry step back: What does this mean for the Royal Family?

Meghan and Harry are taking a step back, but Buckingham Palace doesn't seem happy about it.
BBC News - Published Also reported by Brisbane Times, euronews, FOXNews.com, New Zealand Herald


Harry, Meghan seek financial independence: Will that work?

LONDON (AP) — As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by Seattle Times



Tweets about this

alhasan369

الشريف RT @SkyNews: The Queen has been seen for the first time since Harry and Meghan's announcement. The Royal Family is said to be "hurt" by th… 2 minutes ago

conor_maclellan

Conor macLellan @PornstarPastor I agree with you 100%. They should not, however, get all the benefits of being in the royal family… https://t.co/viEJ2tVhZZ 36 minutes ago

jackiemccaffrey

Jackie #ImARussianBot #UnusualAmerican McCaffrey RT @thedailybeast: Senior members of the family—which usually can be taken to include the queen, Prince Charles and Prince William—are said… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report [Video]Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the London-based Times..

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06

Buckingham Palace Comments On Royal Issue [Video]Buckingham Palace Comments On Royal Issue

Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties.

Credit: Celebrity Wire Duration: 01:17

