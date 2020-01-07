Global  

Activists against India's Citizenship Amendment Act take demands to the Indian Consulate in Cape Town

Human rights activists led by the People Against Apartheid & Fascism protested through the streets of Cape Town on Thursday (January 9).

Activists are calling for the 'anti-Muslim' Citizen Amendment Act to be revoked.

In their memorandum addressed to the Indian Consulate in Cape Town they called for the protection of human rights for all.

The Indian Consul General did not take the memorandum.
