Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:28s - Published Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate Critics slammed GOP Rep. Doug Collins for saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Eddie Bibaud This guy is a real piece of shit... https://t.co/Lb49kqrfrM 39 minutes ago