Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family.

The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America.

According to Reuters, the announcement is rumored to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise.

Harry also said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year".
Prince Harry and Meghan step back from royal duties

Amid reports of unhappiness with public life, couple opt to spend more time in North America
FT.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News•CBC.ca•Seattle Times•IndiaTime•Bollywood Life•Reuters•Deutsche Welle•Just Jared


A 'big surprise' and a lot of questions: Why Harry and Meghan's new life is anything but clear

The seismic announcement this week that Prince Harry and Meghan plan to "step back" as senior members...
CBC.ca - Published


Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle to Join Real Housewives

Meghan Markle might be available to get back to acting, but the real money is in reality TV. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares Andy Cohen’s offer.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement

PA's royal correspondent Alan Anthony Jones discusses Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from duties in the royal family. Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking decision came in a statement, and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

