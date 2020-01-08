Prince Harry And Meghan Are Stepping Away From Their Royal Life

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will step back from senior roles in Britain’s royal family.

The newlywed couple and new parents said they plan to spend more time in North America.

According to Reuters, the announcement is rumored to have taken his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by surprise.

Harry also said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year".