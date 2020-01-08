|
Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PA's royal correspondent Alan Anthony Jones discusses Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from duties in the royal family.
Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking decision came in a statement, and the couple said they will work to become financially independent, while continuing to “fully support” the Queen.
The couple’s move follows weeks of speculation about their future after they took an extended break from royal duties over the festive period that followed an emotional appearance in a documentary.
