Mercedes set to retain luxury car sales crown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Daimler says Mercedes cars enjoyed a ninth straight year of record sales, putting it on course to retain the title of world's biggest luxury car maker.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Mercedes looks set to remain the luxury car champion.

Owner Daimler says the brand enjoyed a ninth straight year of record sales in 2019.

It shifted 2.34 million vehicles.

The Stuttgart-based firm says that makes it the biggest selling premium brand.

It's been helped by strong demand for SUVs and high-end limousines.

Sales in Germany, China and the U.S. all hit record levels.

It's a close battle with arch-rival BMW though.

Earlier in the week it too said sales had hit record levels - just over 2.5 million cars last year.

But a big chunk of that is accounted for by its lower-priced Mini brand.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen premium unit Audi sold 1.84 million, up 1.8% on the year.

While the rest of the auto sector struggles with falling sales, posh German cars seem to be doing just fine.



