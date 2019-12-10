Mercedes set to retain luxury car sales crown

Mercedes looks set to remain the luxury car champion.

Owner Daimler says the brand enjoyed a ninth straight year of record sales in 2019.

It shifted 2.34 million vehicles.

The Stuttgart-based firm says that makes it the biggest selling premium brand.

It's been helped by strong demand for SUVs and high-end limousines.

Sales in Germany, China and the U.S. all hit record levels.

It's a close battle with arch-rival BMW though.

Earlier in the week it too said sales had hit record levels - just over 2.5 million cars last year.

But a big chunk of that is accounted for by its lower-priced Mini brand.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen premium unit Audi sold 1.84 million, up 1.8% on the year.

While the rest of the auto sector struggles with falling sales, posh German cars seem to be doing just fine.