Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s - Published Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines A Florida man turned lizard smuggler pleaded guilty this week in federal court to trafficking live water monitor lizards from the Philippines. Katie Johnston reports.

