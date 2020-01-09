Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines

A Florida man turned lizard smuggler pleaded guilty this week in federal court to trafficking live water monitor lizards from the Philippines.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida man convicted of smuggling lizards from Philippines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man pleaded guilty to his part in a trafficking scheme in which live...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

InvasionEcology

Phill Cassey RT @Chasinglizards: Resident of Holiday, Florida, pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking live water monitor #lizards from the Philippines.… 12 hours ago

Chasinglizards

Jordi Janssen Resident of Holiday, Florida, pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking live water monitor #lizards from the Philippi… https://t.co/qGHKfIp0Qt 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.