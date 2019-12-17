UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Britain has made a big step toward leaving the EU on January 31st with a Brexit deal.

Lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's exit legislation on Thursday (January 9) putting an end to more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

They voted 330 to 231 in favor of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, ending fears of a disorderly exit which have cast a shadow over the economy since 2016.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BREXIT SECRETARY STEPHEN BARCLAY SAYING: "It is time to get Brexit done.

This bill does so." Now the focus will turn to negotiating the future UK-EU trade relationship.

Johnson is adamant that the free-trade deal he wants can be negotiated in the set transition period - which is 11 months long, ending on December 31st.

But his EU counterparts are less convinced.

On Wednesday (January 8), Johnson met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London hours after she had made a speech saying it would be "basically impossible" to agree everything by the end of the year.

Johnson, however, says there's no chance of extending the transition period.