Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Lawmakers approved legislation on Thursday which will allow Britain to leave the European Union on January 31 with an exit deal, ending more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK lawmakers back EU exit deal, turning page on Brexit crisis

Britain has made a big step toward leaving the EU on January 31st with a Brexit deal.

Lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's exit legislation on Thursday (January 9) putting an end to more than three years of tumult over the terms of the unprecedented divorce.

They voted 330 to 231 in favor of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill, ending fears of a disorderly exit which have cast a shadow over the economy since 2016.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BREXIT SECRETARY STEPHEN BARCLAY SAYING: "It is time to get Brexit done.

This bill does so." Now the focus will turn to negotiating the future UK-EU trade relationship.

Johnson is adamant that the free-trade deal he wants can be negotiated in the set transition period - which is 11 months long, ending on December 31st.

But his EU counterparts are less convinced.

On Wednesday (January 8), Johnson met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in London hours after she had made a speech saying it would be "basically impossible" to agree everything by the end of the year.

Johnson, however, says there's no chance of extending the transition period.



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson [Video]'Legality' of Soleimani killing is not UK's role: Johnson

Britain's Labour party grillied Prime Minister Boris Johnson over his handling of the Iran crisis. In parliament, Johnson told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn that allegations he let a potential U.S.-UK..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:54Published

UK uses Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal [Video]UK uses Brexit cliff-edge to demand EU trade deal

Sterling tanked after it emerged that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outlaw extending a Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, rekindling fears of a hard exit from the EU. David..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.