A weekend winter storm is ramping up

We are closely monitoring the storm system for this weekend and things seem to be ramping up with the bulk of the snow coming in later.
METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKYJOINS US NOW WITH A LOOK ATYOUR FORECAST...First things first, some lightrain is possible later today.There is a chance we see alittle freezing rain north andwest of Milwaukee later thismorning before alltemperatures rise abovefreezing.

We eventually warmwell into the 40s by thisevening.

A few rain showersmay linger into tonight.

Weare closely monitoring thestorm system for this weekendand things seem to be rampingup with the bulk of the snowcoming in later.

There will bea chance for snow or wintrymix Friday night and intoSaturday morning with 1-2" ofaccumulation possible.

Thenthe main part of this systemmoves in late Saturday.

Muchof SE Wisconsin could see over6 inches of snow with thissecond round.

Stay tuned forfurther updates as the WinterStorm nears.



