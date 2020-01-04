Global  

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny.

Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Uncut Gems.'.

It would be funny as hell, man, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The actor insists receiving an Academy Award nod is "not why you make a movie,".

But he was excited to take on the role of compulsive gambler Howard Ratner.

And this movie in particular, I knew it was something different.

And I was excited to do it, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s--- would be good too, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'
Adam Sandler: Oscar nod would be funny [Video]Adam Sandler: Oscar nod would be funny

'Uncut Gems' star Adam Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was to be nominated for an Academy Award for his role in the movie.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:00Published

Uncut Gems Movie - Adam Sandler - The Stranger [Video]Uncut Gems Movie - Adam Sandler - The Stranger

Uncut Gems Movie - Adam Sandler - The Stranger Plot synopsis: From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:00Published

