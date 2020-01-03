Nicole Kidman is a 'big sister' to Zoe Kravitz

Nicole Kidman is a 'big sister' to Zoe Kravitz The 52-year-old actress was in a relationship with Zoe's father Lenny Kravitz from 2003 until 2004, and Nicole has now said she feels "protective" over the star.

In an interview with Elle magazine, she said: Nicole now stars with Zoe - whom Lenny has with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet - in 'Big Little Lies', and iconic musician Lenny previously said he finds their reunion "beautiful".

Zoe and Nicole briefly lived under the same roof in the early 2000s and despite the Oscar-winning actress' eventual split from Lenny, there are no hard feelings between the pair.

In fact, the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actress is full of praise for the Hollywood star.

