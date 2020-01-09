Dog Braves Surprise Attack from Crab

Occurred on November 24, 2019 / Fort Pierce, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "This is My Dog Stink, a Jack Russell terrier mix who loves the beach, encountering a crab while on his beach adventures.

Stink was walking around exploring the beach, when a hidden crab surprised him with a sneak attack, snapping away with his crab claws."