Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Dog Braves Surprise Attack from Crab

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Dog Braves Surprise Attack from Crab

Dog Braves Surprise Attack from Crab

Occurred on November 24, 2019 / Fort Pierce, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "This is My Dog Stink, a Jack Russell terrier mix who loves the beach, encountering a crab while on his beach adventures.

Stink was walking around exploring the beach, when a hidden crab surprised him with a sneak attack, snapping away with his crab claws."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaimeRisk

Jaime Zapata Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/CQJBZX5m5Y 13 hours ago

JaniceLayden

Janice layden Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/HoqAXsWuQD 1 day ago

TrishUnkowm

Trish Unkown Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/dcJbp5hjfD via @MailOnline 1 day ago

RobertHeitzer

Robert Heitzer Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/pyVVwdlrSR via @MailOnline 1 day ago

jatashie

Jatashie Johnson Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/zkJg7KteJN 2 days ago

AtTolosa

AZ Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/c2JgoCFJja 2 days ago

Worldnewsforal1

World news for all Adorable dog braves a surprise attack from a crab in the sea https://t.co/7sVzepGJf8 عبر @YouTube 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.