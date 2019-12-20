Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay A judge in Brazil reportedly ordered Netflix to remove a comedic Christmas special that portrays Jesus as being gay.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Rod Roberson Brazilian judge orders Netflix to remove film that portrays Christ as homosexual https://t.co/bBN0FgJ2Fp 4 minutes ago screaming yeehaw RT @GKloaded: Judge orders Netflix to remove the controversial movie where Jesus was depicted as gay https://t.co/80CUC7ynyc 7 minutes ago Official_ttblog Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Gay Jesus Movie “The First Temptation Of Christ” https://t.co/b0ba8OQrz9 https://t.co/hNTKATRQEF 14 minutes ago Sunshine🎶⭐⭐⭐ RT @inhissilence: UPDATED: Brazilian judge orders Netflix to remove film that portrays Christ as homosexual | News | LifeSite https://t.co/… 25 minutes ago khiljee.com Brazil judge orders Netflix to remove film with gay Jesus https://t.co/jNXGZh9Ule https://t.co/19Q9i7IweG 38 minutes ago divaswiki Gay Jesus: Brazil judge orders Netflix to remove comedy film “The First Temptation of Christ” depicting Jesus as ga… https://t.co/U1mgzGfnR7 41 minutes ago موقع #أنايمني #اليمن RT @anayemeni_net: Brazilian Judge Orders Netflix to Remove Gay Jesus Christmas Special https://t.co/Ymq8beW5Us 59 minutes ago Ogadi Chekwube Ejike RT @pearlsnigeria: Judge orders Netflix to remove the controversial movie where Jesus was depicted as gay https://t.co/VrWWDZi63u https://t… 1 hour ago