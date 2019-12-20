Global  

Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay

Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay

Judge Orders Netflix To Remove Comedy Special Portraying Jesus As Gay

A judge in Brazil reportedly ordered Netflix to remove a comedic Christmas special that portrays Jesus as being gay.
Netflix was ordered to remove a controversial comedy special that depicts Jesus as gay by a Brazilian judge

Netflix was ordered to remove a controversial comedy special that depicts Jesus as gay by a Brazilian judge· A Brazilian judge in Rio de Janeiro has ordered Netflix to remove "The First Temptation of...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Netflix ordered by Brazilian judge to remove film depicting Jesus as a gay man

A Brazilian judge ordered Netflix to stop showing a controversial Christmas special that depicted...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukTIME



