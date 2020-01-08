Global  

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back"

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce 'A Step Back'

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce "A Step Back"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they plan to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family.

The dream couple wants to work on becoming financially independent, reports Business Insider.

A question-and-answer section on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website covers the details.

It outlined how the couple will change their relationship with the media moving forward.

Harry and Markle will work with "grassroots media organizations" rather than long-established brands.
