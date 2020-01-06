Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

House Votes To Approve War Powers Resolution Restricting Iran Actions

On Thursday, lawmakers voted 224 to 194 in favor of/against the War Powers measure.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi says House will vote Thursday on War Powers Resolution to limit Trump's actions with Iran

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans for the House to vote Thursday on a War Powers Resolution that...
FOXNews.com - Published

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On Iran

Pelosi: House To Introduce War Powers Resolution On IranWatch VideoThe House is expected to introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution this...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nicole_insley

Nicole Insley RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: The House votes 224-194 to approve the war powers resolution to limit President Trump's ability to pursue mi… 9 minutes ago

womanatmile0

Woman at Mile 0🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 RT @Newsy: The legislation will now head to the Senate, where it is largely expected to be voted down. https://t.co/Aicw76n8Hq 48 minutes ago

JakeHarris4

Jake Harris RT @jamiedupree: House votes mainly along party lines to approve War Powers Resolution designed to restrict future military action against… 57 minutes ago

meredth24

Vintage_Mom RT @ToscaAusten: #BREAKING: Drunk on power House votes 224-194 to approve the war powers resolution to limit President Trump's ability to p… 1 hour ago

tlreed

Terrence Reed RT @USRealityCheck: The U.S. House voted to approve a war powers resolution aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's ability to strike… 1 hour ago

Newsy

Newsy The legislation will now head to the Senate, where it is largely expected to be voted down. https://t.co/Aicw76n8Hq 1 hour ago

chaampagnepaki

Shirjeel Arshad RT @CBCAlerts: U.S. House votes to approve War Powers Resolution. Measure aims to limit Trump's ability to escalate Iran tension. Backgroun… 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability [Video]U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability [Video]U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters. It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran. This comes days after..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.