Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity.

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday.

According to Reuters, the island's largest power plant, Costa Sur, might remain off line for a year or more.

Yet Puerto Rico’s top energy executive, José Ortiz said other generating plants came back online.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica After quake, Puerto Rico governor says power should be back by Monday: Puerto Rico's governor sa… https://t.co/3IgNPGPfpW 2 hours ago

faithfreek

Barb Pizzo ✌🏻 RT @DavidBegnaud: Just landed in Puerto Rico. •300,000 ppl without water, per Governor •Gov says "significant damage" to Costa Sur power p… 3 hours ago

McCormickSem

McCormick Seminary Please join us in praying for Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s governor, Wanda Vasquez, referencing Hurricanes Irma and M… https://t.co/S8m5UgfqS9 12 hours ago

BrandsSheila

Sheila Brands RT @luisferre: “In 102 years, Puerto Rico had not experienced anything like this,” the island's governor said after the strongest tremor ye… 1 day ago

fss_andrea

Andrea FSS @TalbertSwan @realDonaldTrump Who said anything about color???? Stop it. This has to do with obscene, vile corr… https://t.co/CPHqo7Wl8y 1 day ago

graceleefornyc

Grace Lee “This is an event we have never lived through before,” the governor said. “We were not prepared for this. There is… https://t.co/FArfB6GeUm 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake

Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes [Video]Puerto Rico Declares State Of Emergency After Hit By Series Of Earthquakes

Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez declared a state of emergency after the island got hit with a series of earthquakes. According to Reuters, at least one person was killed, several buildings fell over..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.