Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

At his first re-election campaign of the new year, President Donald Trump made the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a major theme.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump defends Soleimani killing at Ohio rally

At the campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday (January 9), Trump spent a lengthy part of his stump speech defending his order to kill Soleimani.

He also rejected criticism from Democrats who say he overstepped his authority with the U.S. military's drone strike against the commander of Iran's military Quds force at Baghdad's airport a week ago.

"Soleimani was actively planning new attacks and he was looking very seriously at our embassies and not just the embassy in Baghdad, but we stopped him and we stopped him quickly and we stopped him cold," Trump said.

"He was a bad guy.

He was a blood-thirsty terror, and he's no longer a terror, he's dead.

And yet now I see the radical-left Democrats have expressed outrage over the termination of this horrible terrorist." Trump's Democratic rivals have criticized his handling of the crisis.

But the president said he had to make a "split-section" decision and Democratic leaders would have dragged out the process and leaked to the U.S. news media if he had given them a heads-up before the operation.

"We didn't have time to call up Nancy, who is not operating with a full deck," he said, referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Soleimani's death prompted an Iranian retaliatory missile strike on Tuesday (January 7) night against two U.S. bases in Iraq.

Trump said he had been ready to launch retaliatory strikes until he was told that no American casualties had resulted.

He said, "They hit us with 16 missiles and I said: 'How many?'

We were ready to go.

We were ready to go.

I said, 'How many?'

How many died?

How many were wounded?

'Sir, none'." The tit-for-tat actions followed months of tension that has increased since Trump pulled the United States out of Iran's nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have driven down Tehran's vital oil exports.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's Killing

Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's KillingU.S. President Donald Trump spoke publicly Saturday about the killing of Iranian General Qassem...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commanderdefense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

krqe_headlines

KRQE.com Headlines ‘He was a bad guy,’ Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally https://t.co/vVqthF7kRz 12 minutes ago

WDTN

WDTN ‘He was a bad guy,’ Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally https://t.co/bZLOzSMZXP 1 hour ago

ibangel

Lorrona Trump defends killing of Qassem Soleimani at first campaign rally of 2020 https://t.co/y89jwXmVUM 1 hour ago

abc4utah

ABC4 News ‘He was a bad guy,’ Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally https://t.co/cNu1sQo9f9 https://t.co/9mrgKdC6hb 1 hour ago

kron4news

KRON4 News ‘He was a bad guy’: Trump defends killing of Soleimani during Ohio rally https://t.co/EVKRtwWNNu https://t.co/sL5UTHN7oV 2 hours ago

WTAJnews

WTAJ News President Donald Trump defends the killing of Soleimani during Toledo rally. https://t.co/ORNaW346KT https://t.co/OfN6JRCbFL 2 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Trump defends Soleimani killing as ‘American justice’ at Ohio campaign rally https://t.co/5OWT15wcOh https://t.co/glAmYItkwb 2 hours ago

Eco_Bryan

Bryan P. RT @NPR: A closed-door briefing on Iran has come under fire by lawmakers who say Trump administration officials failed to justify the killi… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Ohio [Video]Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Ohio

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the election year with a rally in Toledo on Thursday (January 9) where he was cheered on by thousands of supporters. But a small group of protesters took the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:37Published

Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani [Video]Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.