SC orders review of internet suspension in Kashmir in 7 days: The key points

SC orders review of internet suspension in Kashmir in 7 days: The key points

SC orders review of internet suspension in Kashmir in 7 days: The key points

The Supreme Court ordered immediate review of internet suspension in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
India’s top court orders review of all curbs in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court on Friday ordered the government to review all restrictions,...
Seattle Times - Published


SC on J&K: All restrictive orders must be made public, indefinite internet suspension abuse of power

APEX COURT BRINGS RELIEF FOR THE RESIDENTS OF J&K REELING UNDER A MASSIVE INTERNET & COMMUNICATION LOCKDOWN, THE 3-JUDGE SUPREME COURT BENCH TODAY ORDERED THE JAMMU AND KASHMIR ADMINISTRATION TO REVIEW..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:29Published

