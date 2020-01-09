Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo

Deanna Fry RT @CBSThisMorning: "It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes." Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels has strong feelings ab… 10 minutes ago

Make Orwell Fiction Again ⏳ 🌲🙋 Jillian Michaels Slammed For Comments About Lizzo’s Body https://t.co/tObaTixDH8 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

MartellThaCool - Muzt Put'In Knowledge™ Liked on YouTube: Jillian Michaels Slammed For Comments About Lizzo’s Body https://t.co/vqvDE4LU3L 2 hours ago

Blog Dady ‘Why are we celebrating her body?’: Jillian Michaels slammed for comments about Lizzo https://t.co/UQ2iyFlD63 https://t.co/cGrAt5IWkt 3 hours ago

F A R R A H F A Z A L Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/m2xtlej964 3 hours ago

lulubird Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/n1WHuxhptn 4 hours ago

WGN TV News Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/D9Vy8t7Irs 5 hours ago