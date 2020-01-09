Global  

Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo

In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance.
Jillian Michaels Shares New Statement After Facing Backlash For Her Comments She Made About Lizzo's Body

Jillian Michaels is standing by her comments she made about Lizzo‘s body with a new post on her...
Jillian Michaels says Lizzo's body shouldn't be 'celebrated', is accused of body-shaming

Jillian Michaels, best known for her stint on "The Biggest Loser," is being accused of body-shaming...
DeannaFryTV

Deanna Fry RT @CBSThisMorning: "It isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes." Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels has strong feelings ab… 10 minutes ago

dihoppy

Make Orwell Fiction Again ⏳ 🌲🙋 Jillian Michaels Slammed For Comments About Lizzo’s Body https://t.co/tObaTixDH8 via @YouTube 2 hours ago

MartellThaCool

MartellThaCool - Muzt Put'In Knowledge™ Liked on YouTube: Jillian Michaels Slammed For Comments About Lizzo’s Body https://t.co/vqvDE4LU3L 2 hours ago

BlogDady

Blog Dady ‘Why are we celebrating her body?’: Jillian Michaels slammed for comments about Lizzo https://t.co/UQ2iyFlD63 https://t.co/cGrAt5IWkt 3 hours ago

FarrahFazal

F A R R A H F A Z A L Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/m2xtlej964 3 hours ago

lulubir67298641

lulubird Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/n1WHuxhptn 4 hours ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/D9Vy8t7Irs 5 hours ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/O5w3ZaCA8l 6 hours ago


Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo&apos;s body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Jillian Michaels Is In Hot Water [Video]Jillian Michaels Is In Hot Water

She made a comment about Lizzo's body and health.

