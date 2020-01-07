Global  

Duchess of Sussex flies back to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada as Prince Harry remains in the UK amid a fallout over the couple’s move to "step back" as senior royals.

Meghan on Thursday returned to North America to be with the couple's eight-month-old son Archie, a spokeswoman for the duchess confirmed.
