Democrats pressure Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles

Democrats pressure Nancy Pelosi to turn over impeachment articles
Recent related news from verified sources

Pressure mounts on Pelosi to transmit impeachment articles, as Dems lose patience

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing rising pressure to transmit articles of impeachment against...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Pelosi says she will send Trump impeachment articles when she's ready

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Rwathmadhako

Antony Okuto RT @ABC: "Dismiss equals cover-up." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses senators who "suggested they might want to dismiss" articles of i… 2 minutes ago

SRG65669651

SRG RT @ABC: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on delivering articles of impeachment to the Senate: "We are ready...We are concerned that the senators will… 16 minutes ago

dtordtor1

DT RT @USMarine_Vet: @realDonaldTrump Nancy Pelosi’s Death March Continues..... Bring Trump Down at Any Cost, That Would Include the Soul of… 16 minutes ago

SerenityH198

serenity RT @ABCWorldNews: IMPEACHMENT SHOWDOWN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would send the articles of impeachment against President Trump… 17 minutes ago

terranceleon

Mr. T RT @ABCPolitics: NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on pressure to deliver impeachment charges to the Senate: "We need to see the arena in which we… 17 minutes ago

pinkedout60

Lore RT @ABC: NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on pressure to deliver impeachment charges to the Senate: "We need to see the arena in which we are send… 27 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight IMPEACHMENT SHOWDOWN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would send the articles of impeachment against President… https://t.co/POv9HQGw08 47 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Schumer Said He Will Fight For Witnesses At Trump Impeachment Trial

U.S. Democrats vowed to fight to hear witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. According to Reuters, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wants Republicans to accept four witnesses..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending [Video]Political Stalemate Over Senate Impeachment Trial Could Be Ending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the articles will be transmitted soon.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

