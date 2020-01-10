Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims

Queen guitarist Brian May is considering an offer to perform at a Live Aid-style benefit concert for the victims of the Australian bushfires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yagalooTV

YAGALOO.TV Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims - jetzt informieren auf:… https://t.co/eJFi1rG3iy 4 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims – Music News https://t.co/Q7T2wJDhqG https://t.co/W5tv0Wfv3Z 7 hours ago

AdamLambert_INA

GlambertELF RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims https://t.co/MTfEzC0NV3… 16 hours ago

InfoMusikDunia

Info Musik Dunia Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims https://t.co/z8fbFg3Bzs 16 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims Queen and Adam Lambert are due on tour Dow… https://t.co/GTICmXZN0v 17 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims - Queen and Adam Lambert are due on tour D… https://t.co/xmRaeRHpAl 19 hours ago

Music_News_US

Music Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims #Music https://t.co/MJCQHbh3Db 19 hours ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Queen considering Live Aid-style benefit for Australian bushfire victims https://t.co/fR4SZOCEfA #musicnews 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts [Video]Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million dollars to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Kylie Jenner confirms $1 million Australian wildfire donation amid fur backlash [Video]Kylie Jenner confirms $1 million Australian wildfire donation amid fur backlash

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her $1 million dollar pledge to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts as she faces controversy for sporting fur footwear.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.