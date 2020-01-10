|
Sussanne to Hrithik: You're the most incredible man I know
|
On Hrithik Roshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan wished the actor and said that he's the most incredible man she knows.
|
|
|
|
