Sussanne to Hrithik: You're the most incredible man I know

Sanjoymahata RT @pinkvilla: #SussanneKhan wishes #HrithikRoshan on his birthday with a sweet post: You are the most incredible man I know- https://t.co/… 16 minutes ago

Sanjoymahata RT @etimes: #SussanneKhan posts a sweet note for #HrithikRoshan on his birthday! @iHrithik #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan @sussannekroshan… 18 minutes ago

Tellychakkar.com Sussanne khan wished her Ex-Husband @iHrithik on his birthday. @sussannekroshan #Sussannekhan #HrithikRoshan… https://t.co/lw7BEgzAR5 28 minutes ago

Sanjoymahata RT @latestly: #HrithikRoshan Turns a Year Older Today! #SussanneKhan Calls Him ‘The Most Incredible Man’ #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan @iHri… 33 minutes ago

IANS Tweets RT @ianslife_in: On #HrithikRoshan's 46th birthday on Friday, his former wife #SussanneKhan wished the actor and said that he's the most in… 35 minutes ago

Trend HRITHIK RT @dna: 'Most incredible man I know': #SussanneKhan's birthday wish for #HrithikRoshan, shares never seen before photos #HappyBirthdayHri… 39 minutes ago

Trend HRITHIK RT @HrithikInspires: #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan: To the most "incredible man" !! Via Sussanne https://t.co/wjC8ivHZqf 53 minutes ago