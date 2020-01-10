Annual Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off Friday

The 10 ten day event will begin with the 2020 Python Bowl kick off event at Markham Park in Sunrise.



Recent related videos from verified sources The 2020 Florida Python Challenge Gets Underway. Florida's annual Python Challenge got underway Friday. For the next ten days, snake hunters of all ages and experience will be roaming through the Everglades in search of Burmese pythons. The snake is.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:09Published 23 minutes ago Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl Underway The ten day event will have snake hunters of all ages and experience roaming through the Everglades in search of Burmese pythons. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28Published 6 hours ago