Annual Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off Friday

The 10 ten day event will begin with the 2020 Python Bowl kick off event at Markham Park in Sunrise.
Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Kicks Off Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl On Friday

Florida's annual Python Challenge gets underway Friday.
cbs4.com - Published


