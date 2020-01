Traveling with the right identification

A TRIP TO THE DMV SHOULD BE INYOUR CALENDAR FOR THISYEAR....ESPECIALLY IF YOU PLANTO CATCH A FLIGHT...THAT'SBECAUSE YOU NEED A NEW I-D...TO GET PAST AIRPORT SECURITY...NEW THIS MORNING-- CONSUMERINVESTIGATOR KRISTIN BYRNEHELPS US PREP FOR THE CHANGE.THE DEADLINE IS APPROACHING...COME OCTOBER 1ST, IF YOUR IDDOESN'T HAVE A STAR ONIT...YOU MIGHT NOT MAKE ITPAST SECURITY.

YOUR BAGS AREPACKED, TICKETS PRINTED, READYFOR TAKEOFF ....NOT SO FAST!TO GET THROUGH SECURITY....YOUR NEW DRIVERS LICENSE ORSTATE I-D CARD WILL NEED ASTAR ON THE TOP RIGHT CORNER...IN 2005, CONGRESS PASSED THEREAL ID ACT...IN THE WAKE OFTHE SEPTEMBER 11TH ATTACKS...TSA OFFICIALS SAY TERRORISTSWILL BE LESS LIKELY TO GETAWAY WITH USING A FAKE ID ATAIRPORTS.

STATES LIKE FLORIDASTARTED ISSUING NEW I-DS IN2010, WHILE OTHER STATES LIKENEW YORK AND CALIFORNIASTARTED IN 2017.

BUT OKLAHOMAAND OREGON WON'T START ISSUINGNEW I-D'S UNTIL MID-2020.

SOWHAT HAPPENS IF YOU DON'T HAVEYOUR NEW I-D IN TIME?

BRINGYOUR PASSPORT OR MILITARY IDIF YOU HAVE ONE....BUT DON'TBE SURPRISED IF YOU HAVE TO GOTHROUGH A SECOND SCREENINGINVOLVING AN INTERVIEW....LATELAST YEAR, MORE THAN 60PERCENT OF WISCONSIN IDHOLDERS DIDN'T HAVE THE REALI-D.TO GET ONE, THERE ARE ALOT OF DOCUMENTS YOU NEED TOBRING TO THE DMV LIKE YOURPASSPORT, BIRTH CERTIFICATEAND MORE.

HEAD TO TMJ4 DOT COMTO SEE THE FULL LIST.

