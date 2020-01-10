Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week.

He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans.

"Too much wealth is in too few hands.

Nearly all the money goes to people like me, who don't need it." Bloomberg laid out what he would do, as President, to undo the damage Trump has done.

He invest in research and development to create "job factories" across the country.