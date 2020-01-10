Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

The Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wrote a Marketwatch column this week.

He said that President Donald Trump had broken his economic promises and enriched the wealthy at the expense of most Americans.

"Too much wealth is in too few hands.

Nearly all the money goes to people like me, who don't need it." Bloomberg laid out what he would do, as President, to undo the damage Trump has done.

He invest in research and development to create "job factories" across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.