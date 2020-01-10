Global  

Warren Sinks In Polls, Again

Elizabeth Warren has sunk to a new low in recent polls.

According to Real Clear Politics, Warren has sunk to third place in Nevada and South Carolina.

In Nevada, she is polling at 17%.

In South Carolina, she is at 14%.

Nationally, she is tied for third with Michael Bloomberg.

In Iowa and New Hampshire she is a distant 4th place.

The Iowa Caucus is less than 24 days.

If Warren does not place in the top third in Iowa and New Hampshire her candidacy will be in serious jeopardy.
