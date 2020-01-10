Friday 1/10 Insider Buying Report: SSSS, RMCF

Global  

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Sutter Rock Capital Corp (SSSS), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO and President Mark D.

Klein purchased 18,508 shares of SSSS, at a cost of $6.75 each, for a total investment of $124,957.

Klein was up about 2.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with SSSS trading as high as $6.93 at last check today.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday.

And at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO/CFO Treasurer Bryan J.

Merryman who bought 2,668 shares at a cost of $8.86 each, for a total investment of $23,638.

This buy marks the first one filed by Merryman in the past year.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is trading up about 1% on the day Friday.

Merryman was up about 3.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RMCF trading as high as $9.19 at last check today.




