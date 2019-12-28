Global  

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Ajay Devgn on 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji': I want both films to do well

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak".

The actor says that he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects
