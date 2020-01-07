Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat

Reporters challenge Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s assertion that Iranian Gen.

Qassem Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American facilities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pompeo sidesteps questions about 'imminent' threat posed by Iran's Soleimani

Pompeo's remarks come amid sharp questions about the U.S. intelligence that Qasem Soleimani posed an...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


‘That’s Not the Definition of Imminent’: Pompeo Grilled Over Comment He Didn’t Know ‘Precisely When’ Iran Would Strike

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came under intense questioning in the White House briefing room for...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuintForgey

Quint Forgey Mike Pompeo insisted that Qassem Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" to U.S. interests in the Middle East, sparrin… https://t.co/gjeT8QicE8 6 hours ago

jbveen

joop veen Some officials said #Pompeo’s claims of an imminent threat were overstated, and they would prefer that he make the… https://t.co/cENPQk0cEj 5 days ago

SpazianiG

SpazianiG U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to ki… https://t.co/oNWinvhsH9 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash [Video]Mike Pompeo says the US will take 'appropriate action' against Iran over plane crash

The US has promised “appropriate action” in response to its assessment that an Iranian missile was responsible for downing a Ukrainian airliner that crashed outside Tehran. The Iranian government..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote [Video]U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.