Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s - Published Pompeo Questioned On ‘Imminent’ Iranian Threat Reporters challenge Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the administration’s assertion that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American facilities.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Quint Forgey Mike Pompeo insisted that Qassem Soleimani posed an "imminent threat" to U.S. interests in the Middle East, sparrin… https://t.co/gjeT8QicE8 6 hours ago joop veen Some officials said #Pompeo’s claims of an imminent threat were overstated, and they would prefer that he make the… https://t.co/cENPQk0cEj 5 days ago SpazianiG U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the intelligence assessment that led the United States to ki… https://t.co/oNWinvhsH9 5 days ago