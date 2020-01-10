Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement.

She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.

The move came after senators fought over the terms of Trump's impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was at the center of the fight.

This week he said he would move forward with a trial without committing to calling witnesses, as Democrats had demanded.

Pressure then mounted on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pelosi to move ahead on Trump impeachment next week

Decision paves the way for president’s Senate trial to begin later this month
FT.com - Published Also reported by •NPRIndependentFOXNews.comAl JazeeraMarketWatchReutersNews24


U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says will submit Trump impeachment to Senate

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPRIndependentFOXNews.comAl JazeeraMarketWatchMediaiteNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @washingtonpost: Pelosi signals House will send articles of impeachment against Trump to Senate as soon as next week, setting up histori… 19 seconds ago

Italianmike

Mike the Italian Lion 🇮🇹 🇮🇹 RT @4AmericanKat: Nancy Pelosi signals she’ll send impeachment articles to Senate next week. 🙄 Mitch signaled impeachment will be DOA. FFS… 21 seconds ago

Melissa39965130

Melissa RT @TheFarSideRight: Pelosi announced Friday she will begin send the Senate articles impeaching President Trump after stalling for weeks in… 38 seconds ago

dailycallout

David Croom - (ツ) Psycho Pelosi: “Somebody said to me today that McConnell may not even take up what we send. But then Trump will nev… https://t.co/CV9si4VQWI 48 seconds ago

BrenSumner

Brenda RT @AP: BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi says House will take steps next week to send impeachment articles to Senate for President Trump's trial. h… 1 minute ago

IliffList

TFAC RT @RepSylviaGarcia: .@senatemajldr - the time has come. The @SenateGOP will need to answer this question: Is your loyalty to President T… 1 minute ago

DMaconservative

DAMaconservative RT @CCM1956: BREAKING: Pelosi Caves to McConnell - Will Send Sham Articles of Impeachment to Senate Next Week, probably Wednesday at the ea… 2 minutes ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @USATODAY: Nancy Pelosi says House will send Trump impeachment articles to Senate next week, setting stage for trial soon. https://t.co/… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week [Video]Pelosi signals impeachment charges may go to Senate next week

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate as early as next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published

Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week [Video]Pelosi Says House Will Vote On Impeachment Trial Managers Next Week

The House speaker&apos;s call to start choosing managers indicates she&apos;s close to sending the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.