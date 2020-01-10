Pelosi Will Send Trump Impeachment To Senate Next Week

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an important announcement.

She said she will send the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.

The move came after senators fought over the terms of Trump's impeachment trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was at the center of the fight.

This week he said he would move forward with a trial without committing to calling witnesses, as Democrats had demanded.

Pressure then mounted on Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.