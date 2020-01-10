Samira Ahmed statement after winning BBC equal pay tribunal

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed made a statement outside Broadcasting House in London after winning her equal pay claim against the corporation.

Ms Ahmed thanked, in particular, "the Ford Dagenham women and the women of the Grunwick factory strike", and said she was looking forward to "reporting on stories and not being one." Report by Jonesia.

