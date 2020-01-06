Dan & Eugene Levy Guest Host 'Ellen' & Get Emotional About Series Finale

Co-creators and stars of hit series, "Schitt's Creek" fill in for Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and bring co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy along for the ride.

The Rose family plays a hilarious game of "Say Whaaat?

Plus, ET Canada catches up with the stars to get some tea on the series finale - and if it's a happy ending for the Roses.