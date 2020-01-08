Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Popular Face Mask Pulled from Stores After Reports of Skin Burns

Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Popular Face Mask Pulled from Stores After Reports of Skin Burns

Popular Face Mask Pulled from Stores After Reports of Skin Burns

A popular skincare brand is facing the heat after reports of their face masks burning consumers across the nation.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Popular face mask recalled in US after allegedly causing burns and hives

Company says it has 'voluntarily decided to discontinue this product due to reports of skin...
Independent - Published

Popular Face Mask For Young Girls Being Recalled

The recall comes after several reports of the masks causing burning, redness and painful skin...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

USAjobs2020

RESPECT! RT @TODAYshow: Popular face mask pulled after photos of young girls' burned skin go viral https://t.co/nkUwzQEjUb 2 hours ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Popular face mask pulled after photos of young girls' burned skin go viral https://t.co/nkUwzQEjUb 14 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego The girls said their masks weren't even on for 5 minutes before they had to take them off because of the pain.​ https://t.co/MpMxD2Umks 15 hours ago

CBS6

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond A mom Varner purchased two of the 'Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Masks' at her local Doll… https://t.co/Fh7RlnPQRj 1 day ago

VeronicaLucife

Veronica Kirby RT @3onyourside: A popular skincare brand is facing the heat after reports of their face masks burning consumers across the nation.​ https:… 1 day ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego The girls said their masks weren't even on for 5 minutes before they had to take them off because of the pain.​ https://t.co/DUjOWJVs3H 1 day ago

3onyourside

WREG News Channel 3 A popular skincare brand is facing the heat after reports of their face masks burning consumers across the nation.​ https://t.co/XBlohUKgZJ 1 day ago

KeLokasi

Alamat Penjualan Alat Pijat Kaki Elektrik https://t.co/8VLfPUiCLn On The Boyfriend You Build 21 Extremely Random Things Everyone Did As A Kid For No Reason A… https://t.co/0z3WuI6Hlu 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.