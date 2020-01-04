Global  

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

Harry Dunn case: Home Office submits extradition request for US diplomat’s wife

The Home Office has said it has submitted an extradition request for the suspect charged in connection with the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Anne Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old’s death by dangerous driving last month.
