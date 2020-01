Cyclist dies after hit-and-run crash

A FULL HOURS OF LOCAL 4 IN YOURCORNER COVERAGE STARTS RIGHTNOW!A HIT AND RUN LEAVES A BICYCLISTDEAD ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD INCHARLOTTE COUNTY.THANKS FOR BEING WITH US- I AMPATRICK NOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREAL.TROOPERS SAY THE PERSON DRIVINGA FORD F-150 IS STILL ON THERUN.

FOUR IN YOUR CORNER’SRACHEL LOYD JUST SPOKE WITH ANEIGHBOR WHO LIVES ON RIVERSIDEDRIVE NEAR THE CRASH.

RACHEL?LLINTRO: KIM SMALL LIVES ABOUT50 FEET AWAY FROM WHERE THATCRASH HAPPENED AND SAYS THISROAD NEEDS TWO THINGS.

STREETLIGHTS AND BIKE LANES.The street’s not very wide.There is no bicycle path.

And tome it’s very dark at night.BUT EVEN WITH THE DARK ROAD ANDLACK OF BIKE LANESSHE COULDN’TBELIEVE SOMEONE COULD BE SOCARELESS.Knowing that they hit them, andnot turn themselves in, not stopnot say, hey, let me help you.I think I’m more mortified thatthe person that did it didn’t doanything, except run away.FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL WENT TOSMALL’S HOUSE FRIDAY AND SHEHANDED OVER A HARD DRIVE FROMHER SURVEILLANCE CAMERAHOPINGIT WILL HELP WITH THEINVESTIGATION.FHP SAY THEY NOW HAVE THE FORD F150 THAT WAS INVOLVED.

BUT ARESTILL WORKING TO ARREST THEPERSON WHO WAS BEHIND THE WHEEL.LT GREG BUENO SAYS THAT DRIVERMADE A BAD SITUATION EVEN WORSEAND IS NOW IN A GREAT DEAL OFTROUBLE.Your property may be damaged,someone may be injured.

You maybe at fault, you may not be atfault.

Your insurance rates maygo up.

You may have to go tocourt.Once you make that poor choice -you depart a scene - that is acriminal offense.LLTAG: IF YOU HA