How they bring 'The Lion King' to life on stage 46 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:21s - Published How they bring 'The Lion King' to life on stage , it is a massive undertaking backstage before, during, and after each performance. Broadway in Cincinnati gave WCPO a look at how it all comes together. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend How they bring 'The Lion King' to life on stage AND IT MOVES US ALL!THE LIONKING BROADWAY TOUR ROARS TOLIFE THIS WEEKEND AT THEARONOFF.IT IS ONE OF THELARGEST, MOST COMPLEX TOURINGMUSICALS IN THE COUNTRY.NINEON YOUR SIDE ANCHOR EVANMILLWARD GIVES US A RAREBACKSTAGE LOOK AT HOW THEYBRING THE DISNEY CLASSIC TOLIFE ON STAGE.NATS (Courtesy) Nantsingonyama bagithi BabaTHEMAGIC OF THE LION KING ISCLEAR ON STAGE -- BUT ITSTARTS DOWN BELOW.HERE - INTHE PIT.Darlene Drew/Lion KingTour Flutist 124607 This youhear right off the bat inCircle of Life. áplays a fewbarsáLISTEN CLOSELY -NATS 0018it's the Circle of Life!DARLENE DREW PLAYS 13DIFFERENT FLUTES FROM AROUNDTHE WORLD 13 FLUTES.ONEDARLENE.SHE'S PLAYED THIS SHOWFOR 17 YEARS OFF AND ON.Drew124416 It remains a challenge.I can't coast.THESE FLUTES AREOFTEN THE EMOTIONAL CORE OFTHE MUSIC.Drew 124611 I callthis the scary Scar flute.áplays notesá//SpencerPlachy/Scar 133025 Their eyesare big and their mouths arewide open and they can'tbelieve what's going on. AndI'm delighted because I get toscare them.SPENCER PLACHY ISSCAR.A ROLE THAT REQUIRES SOUNIQUE REHEARSING.Plachy132655 It took my full four orfive weeks of rehearsal plussome little speed ups in thefirst couple of performancesto coordinate that.THIS MASKIS MOTORIZED.WHEN SCAR IS ATHIS WORST -NATS zip?- HIS TRUEFACE SHOWS IN FRONT OFPLACHY'S.IT'S ALL CONTROLLEDBY THIS CLICKER IN HIS HAND.Plachy 132623 When it'saccompanied with my bodymovement, it looks incrediblyfluid.IT'S MAINTAINED BY BRUCEREIK.SO IS THE HORNBILL ZAZU.Bruce Reik/Puppet Associate133900 Juergan is manipulatingthe wings with his left handand with his right hand, he'smanipulating the mouth and theeyes and all that comestogether simultaneously whilehe's walking and talking andacting.THERE ARE SO MANYMOVING PARTS -GregoryYoung/Wardrobe Supervisor130247 They're either animals,plants, or they become part ofthe set.- INCLUDING 350 PIECESOF WARDROBE - COORDINATED BYGREGORY YOUNG.HE DID THIS FORTHE LION KING ON BROADWAY TOO.Young 130307 Everything is thesame as opening night. There'sno straying with Lion King.ALLPIECES WORKING TOGETHERBACKSTAGE AT ONE OF THELARGEST PRODUCTIONS TO HIT THEARONOFF THIS SEASON.AT THEARONOFF, I'M EM, 9OYS.YOU CAN SEE ALL THE PLACES YOUCAN GET TICKETS-- RIGHT NOW ONYOUR SCREEN. PRICES DO VARY.THE LION KING RUNS THRUFEBRUARY 2-ND AT THE ARON





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics. HBO's "The Outsider" is bucking those odds by delivering a taut thriller with echoes of "The Night Of'. The.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33Published 4 hours ago If You Only Knew: Rob Paulsen Rob Paulsen participates in a round of 'If You Only Knew', revealing his favorite superhero, what he would take with him on a deserted island, and what he's currently binge-watching. Credit: Larry King Now Duration: 07:23Published 5 hours ago